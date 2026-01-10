Andrew receives new orders from King Charles as former duke likely to follow Prince Harry's footsteps

King Charles and senior royals will attend Easter Sunday services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor

Former Duke of York Andrew has received new orders from his brother King Charles regarding eviction from the Royal Lodge.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Andrew has been given a firm deadline to vacate Royal Lodge by Easter.

The sources told the media outlet, Andrew has received new orders as the timing is driven by a desire to avoid an uncomfortable religious gathering that would place the disgraced royal at the heart of the family's most visible spiritual tradition.

The close confidant claimed the new orders have come from King Charles.

The insider said Easter is set by his older brother King Charles, 77, as an "immovable date" for his departure because senior members of the Royal Family will be in Windsor to mark the religious holiday at the time and do not want him to still be there during their appearance at the service.

The fresh claims came as each year, the monarch and senior royals attend Easter Sunday services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a cornerstone of the family's religious calendar.

This year the service will take place on April 5, bringing renewed focus to who is present and who is not.

It further said palace figures are said to be determined to prevent Andrew's continued presence at Royal Lodge from overshadowing the occasion.

Meanwhile, there are also reports, Andrew would plunge royal family into fresh crisis as former Duke weighing major offer regarding bombshell memoir.