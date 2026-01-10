WhatsApp may soon let users set profile cover photos

WhatsApp has begun beta-testing a new profile customisation feature for its iOS platform. The new customisation allows users to upload a cover photo for their personal profile. The feature was first spotted within the iOS beta version 26.1.10.71, using Apple’s TestFlight app.

Several rumours surfacing suggest that similar beta testing is going on for Android platforms too with regard to this new cover photo customisation option.

WhatsApp cover photo spotted in iOS beta

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is adding an area for users to add a cover photo area to their profile pictures. In the new layout the cover banner will be placed above the profile picture, giving a richer, more detailed profile view, one more similar to how cover photos look on other major social platforms like LinkedIn and Facebook.

To date, WhatsApp offers the cover photo option for only business accounts, by which brands can add a cover photo to highlight their identity. Reportedly, it seems that similar functionality is coming to personal accounts from WhatsApp, allowing individuals to customise how their profiles look to their contacts.

How may cover photo feature work?

Adding a cover photo is expected to work similarly to other social media's offerings of the same feature; users, by tapping the cover area, probably allow users to snap a new photo or select one from the gallery. The image can be changed or moved any time. The picture will remain turned on in profile settings and also when others see your profile.

Moreover, WhatsApp has recently introduced several new features that include profile updates, member tags to give context to names, text stickers automatically created from typed words, and improved reminders for group events with custom alerts.