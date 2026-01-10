Royal fans react as Kate Middleton receives rare honor on 44th birthday

'A well deserved honour for our future Queen Kate Middleton'

Royal fans have expressed their views after Kate Middleton received a rare special honor on her 44th birthday on Friday, January 9.

The future queen is one of just a few to receive a special celebration from a historic UK institution, Westminster Abbey.

The bells at Westminster Abbey rang to celebrate Kate turning 44.

According to the People, the Abbey used to ring the bells for many senior members of the royal family; however, the list has been pared back in recent years.

The historic venue shared a video of the bells ringing on social media saying "The Abbey bells are ringing out to celebrate the birthday of HRH The Princess of Wales.

"Our bell ringers are ringing 344 changes of Erin Caters followed by 544 changes of Spliced Surprise Royal."

Commenting on the People’s report, one royal fan said, “How beautiful. A well deserved honour for our future Queen. Happy birthday to the ever lovely, ever stunning Princess of Wales.”

Another said, “I Love the bells! Always have. Happy Birthday Princess C! Praying for many, many more for you!”

“Bravo! Happy birthday Your Royal Highness. Sending best wishes for a long, happy and healthy life,” the third commented.

The fourth reacted, “Catherine, Princess of Wales, is elegant, reserved, and a natural as a royal...it's like she was born for it. Happiest of Birthdays, Princess Catherine!”

Westminster Abbey is the historic venue, where Kate and Prince William were married in 2011.