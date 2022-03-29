Investigation computer lab opens at Darakhshan police station

In light of the vision of Karachi’s additional inspector general of police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, a state-of-the-art computer lab has been set up by the District South Investigation Wing under the Investigation Support Initiative to assist the investigating officers.
Officials said on Monday the lab had been set up at Darakhshan police station, where facilities would be available to the investigating officers. The lab consists of cubicles having computers, printers, scanners, UPS units and a photocopier. In addition, a generator has also been arranged.
Moreover, computer operators in seven cubicles will assist the investigating officers in preparing the case file. To encourage these computer operators, certificates and cash prizes will be awarded.
Officials said that to improve the quality of scrutiny and case files, law graduates, inspectors (legal) and inspectors (investigation) have also been hired. The computer lab is connected online to the SSP Investigation Office. To facilitate the investigating officers, the SSP Investigation Office will provide online assistance to save the time of the investigating officers and enable them to pay more attention to their cases. Officials said the computer lab would be gradually upgraded and equipped with more facilities, including a record of digital case files.
