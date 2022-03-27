Turkmenistan’s ex-president gets holiday from son

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan’s ex-president has asked his son and successor for a holiday to indulge in creative pursuits, state media reported on Saturday, confirming that the new leader had granted his father’s request.

Last week Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, took on the powers of the presidency in a ceremony attended by his father and other officials after cruising past token opponents in a March 12 election.