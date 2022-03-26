This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the risks of kite flying in congested cities. Although the Rawalpindi Police is trying to stop reckless kite flying, there is a dire need to create awareness of the issue at grassroots level.

Children must be informed of the risks of this hobby at schools and homes. Those adults found guilty of flying kites where someone’s life could be at risk should be fined and made to do mandatory community service to help them become better members of society.

Yasir Farooq Usman

Rawalpindi