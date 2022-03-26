This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the risks of kite flying in congested cities. Although the Rawalpindi Police is trying to stop reckless kite flying, there is a dire need to create awareness of the issue at grassroots level.
Children must be informed of the risks of this hobby at schools and homes. Those adults found guilty of flying kites where someone’s life could be at risk should be fined and made to do mandatory community service to help them become better members of society.
Yasir Farooq Usman
Rawalpindi
This refers to the article, ‘Economic costs of judicial actions’ by Ishrat Husain . It is worthwhile to quote...
According to ‘Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement’ , a survey conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of...
Prime Minister Imran Khan has left no stone unturned to plead the case of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan on various...
In Pattoki, a poor vendor was beaten to death by wedding guests on allegations of minor theft. Shocking videos then...
Karachi is the biggest city of the country. Unfortunately, as the city’s population grows, so does its traffic....
This refers to the editorial, ‘Collective failure’ . The news of yet another dead girl hardly seems surprising at...
Comments