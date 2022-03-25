First song of movie ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ released

KARACHI: Geo Films, JB Films, and Mastermind Films have released the first song “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” from the movie “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” to be presented on Eidul Fitr.

The song “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” was released on television as well as digital media simultaneously and within a few hours, the people searched, saw and heard the song on the digital platforms and liked it the most.

Famous Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has sung the song in a very unique way. The touching music and lyrics are composed by Shuja Haider. The star cast of the romance, comedy and action film includes well known actors, including Saba Qamar, Zahid Ahmed, Nayyar Ejaz, Afzal Khan (Rambo), Syed Jibran, Saleem Meraj, Sohail Ahmed, Junaid Akram, Dodi Khan and others.

The lively dialogues of the film are written by Mohsin Ali. The film is directed by Saqib Khan and produced by Jamil Baig and Hassan Zia. The song “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” can also be viewed on Har Pal Geo’s website and JB Film’s YouTube channel.