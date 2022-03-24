CIA busts snatchers gang

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a notorious gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching in different areas of the city, a police spokes­man said.

He said that following the orders of IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas massive crackdown against criminals is continued in the city. According to details, a CIA police team consisting of ASI Muhammad Ishaq and other officials has arrested three accused of a notorious gang identified as Ata Ullah, Shehzad alias Shehzada and Khudadad alias cooler. Police team also recovered looted cash, motorbike and weapons with ammunition from their possession.