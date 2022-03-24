CIA busts snatchers gang

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a notorious gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching in different areas of the city, a police spokesman said.
He said that following the orders of IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younas massive crackdown against criminals is continued in the city. According to details, a CIA police team consisting of ASI Muhammad Ishaq and other officials has arrested three accused of a notorious gang identified as Ata Ullah, Shehzad alias Shehzada and Khudadad alias cooler. Police team also recovered looted cash, motorbike and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
Islamabad : A high level meeting of senior leaders of United Business Group and members of Federal Core Committee was...
Islamabad : The government has conferred the President's Award for Pride of Performance upon Dr Kashif Ansari, a...
Rawalpindi : The profiteers and hoarders are flexing muscles to loot public both hands as the privately run ice...
Islamabad : March 23rd is a day of renewal and a milestone in the history of Pakistan for national survival and...
Islamabad : The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Cricket Board ramped up support for polio eradication by dedicating the second day of the...
Comments