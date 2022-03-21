Interviews for JSMU’s VC scheduled today

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is set to conduct interviews of three top candidates today (Monday) for the slot of vice chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University at the Chief Minister's House.

It may be recalled that the three candidates were shortlisted by the search committee for the appointment of JSMU’s permanent vice chancellor as former PVC JSMU Dr Lubna Baig received the highest marks i.e.70 marks and she was followed by Dow Medical College Principal Dr Amjad Siraj Memon with 67 marks and Dr Khawaja Mustafa Qadri with 48 marks respectively.

However, contrary to the merit list, Dr Amjad Siraj Memon was appointed as the vice chancellor JSMU. The leading candidate Dr Lubna Baig approached the Sindh High Court. The court suspended the notification of appointment of Dr Amjad Siraj Memon as the VC, JSMU, and declared the appointment as null and void.

The court observed that the Sindh government had ignored the criteria of seniority and qualification. Besides, it also failed to satisfy the court on the concerns of nepotism. The court directed that the shortlisted candidates be re-interviewed within 30 days.