Asad, Imran crack centuries in Balochistan’s victory

LAHORE: Centuries by Asad Shafiq and Imran Butt led Balochistan to a 76-run win over Central Punjab in the eighth round fixture of Pakistan Cup at the Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

In other fixtures of the round, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern and Southern Punjab respectively.

Batting first, Balochistan scored 371 for four in 50 overs. Opening batter Imran Butt top-scored with a 93-ball 129, which included 18 fours and two sixes. The right-handed Imran added 92 runs for the first wicket with Haseebullah who scored run-a-ball 37. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai batting at number three chipped in with a 53-ball 43 while Test cricketer and middle-order batter Asad Shafiq returned undefeated on 104 off 73 balls . Asad knitted a 127-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Saad who scored a quick-fire 50 off 44 balls. Central Punjab’s Hussain Talat was pick of the bowlers with two for 47 from seven overs.

In turn, Central Punjab were bowled out for 295 in the 48th over. Ahmed Shehzad top-scored with a 54-ball 66 while Saad Nasim was other half-centurion from the team scoring 62-ball 59. For Balochistan, Asad and Amad Butt picked three wickets apiece, while captain Yasir Shah bagged two wickets for 44 from his 10 overs.

At the House of Northern, due to overnight rain, the match between Sindh and Northern were curtailed to 25 overs a side. After being put into bat, Sindh scored 221 for five.