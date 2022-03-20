Six policemen suspended over extortion charges

Six policemen were suspended on Saturday for their alleged involvement in extortion. The police constables have been identified as Abdur Rahim, Khair Muhammad, Khadim Hussain, Khalid Hussain, Arbela Khan and Rustam Ali. The policemen were posted at the Steel Town police station. They have been sent to the police headquarters, while a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.
Extortionist held
The Orangi Town police arrested a suspect for allegedly demanding extortion money from a builder. A case has been registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act, while the investigation of the case has been transferred to the Special Investigation Unit.
The suspect has been identified as Sajid Shah. Police said that a complaint had been registered by a citizen named Shaukat, who was constructing a building and had been receiving a demand for paying Rs2.5 million.
