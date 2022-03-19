Desperation

It was deeply shocking to hear the language used by the prime minister against the leaders of the opposition parties. No one can believe that the person holding the most important position of the country could pass such remarks in public. Calling one’s opponents ‘dacoits’, ‘thieves’ and ‘robbers’ is incompatible with the dignity of the prime minister’s position. He should instead face the no-trust motion as confidently as Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif did in their terms decades ago. It is a constitutional move to ascertain whether the sitting prime minister commands the support of the majority of the lower house or not. Had the government worked for the welfare of ordinary people, the prime minister might have completed his tenure peacefully.

Why is the ruling party abusing, taunting and threatening the opposition for wanting to exercise its right? The ruling party should exercise restraint in order to avoid any confrontation in the future. After all, a democratic leader should handle challenges and crises most tactfully and in line with the democratic spirit.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat