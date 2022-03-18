CDA to use drones to monitor forest fire

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) will use drone cameras to monitor forest fire in the Margalla Hills National Park.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by the authority’s chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed on Thursday to evolve possible strategies to counter summer fire at Margalla Hills. Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Reena Saeed Khan, representatives from capital police, Islamabad administration and officers of relevant formations participated in the meeting. The meeting evolved consensus that use of drone technology would assist the civil administration for timely identification of forest fire and its causes so the action could be initiated in time. It was also decided that joint teams of CDA, district administration and IWMB would also patrol the forest areas to take action against those involved in deforestation.