UN resolution

Unfortunately, the 9/11 attack and subsequent incidents put Muslims in a bad light. They were linked to almost all acts of terror across the world. Resultantly, many innocent Muslims were targeted by white supremacists. Three years ago, on March 15, 2019, around 49 Muslims were martyred and more than 40 injured in an attack on a mosque New Zealand. Moreover, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), more than 500 complaints of hate crimes against Muslims were recorded in the US in the first half of 2021. In India too crimes and bans against Muslims are becoming more common.
An organised approach, led by Pakistan, has been taken by Muslim-majority countries. The UN has adopted a resolution against Islamophobia and declared March 15 the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’. In the upcoming session of the OIC, strong policies and drafts should be formulated to ensure the implementation of this resolution. Muslims form a sizeable population on earth. United we can thwart this negative perception against our people.
Huma Nawaz
Rawalpindi
Regrettably, all political parties are engaged in allegations and counter-allegations against each other, staking...
It is clear that not one of the country’s politicians cares about ordinary people. Our politicians spend a lot of...
A number of Baloch students studying in universities and colleges in Punjab complain that they are being discriminated...
Despite the fact that Pakistan is a democratic country where people are supposed to be free to exercise their rights,...
The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution declaring March 15 to be the ‘International Day to Combat...
Crime has risen drastically in Karachi. Residents are not even able to use their mobile phones outside their homes....
Comments