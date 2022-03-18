UN resolution

Unfortunately, the 9/11 attack and subsequent incidents put Muslims in a bad light. They were linked to almost all acts of terror across the world. Resultantly, many innocent Muslims were targeted by white supremacists. Three years ago, on March 15, 2019, around 49 Muslims were martyred and more than 40 injured in an attack on a mosque New Zealand. Moreover, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), more than 500 complaints of hate crimes against Muslims were recorded in the US in the first half of 2021. In India too crimes and bans against Muslims are becoming more common.

An organised approach, led by Pakistan, has been taken by Muslim-majority countries. The UN has adopted a resolution against Islamophobia and declared March 15 the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’. In the upcoming session of the OIC, strong policies and drafts should be formulated to ensure the implementation of this resolution. Muslims form a sizeable population on earth. United we can thwart this negative perception against our people.

Huma Nawaz

Rawalpindi