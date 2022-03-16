OIC-CFM meeting: Pakistan to act as a bridge to promote Muslim unity, says FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said at the platform of the upcoming 48th meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Pakistan would act as a bridge to promote unity among the Muslim countries.

“Pakistan wants to promote unity among the Muslims on this occasion and address other issues, particularly Islamophobia and hate speech,” he said while addressing a press conference here at the Foreign Office, ahead of the OIC meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22-24.

FM Qureshi said Pakistan believed that the meeting was being held at a crucial time and added that “we need to make the Muslim voice heard at the international arena.” He said so far, 48 confirmations had been received from the OIC member countries. Some 100 resolutions were expected to be tabled and agreed upon during the OIC-CFM meeting.”

"The proposed theme of the 48th Session, ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development’ fully encapsulates these priorities. We will seek to build ‘partnerships’ across the Islamic world, and build bridges of cooperation to address the myriad of challenges confronting the Ummah,” he said.

Qureshi said the OIC had taken a very firm stand on the issues of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A meeting of the Kashmir Contact Group would also be held on the sidelines of the OIC-CFM meeting, where Pakistan would present observational reports on Kashmir, he said. “Pakistan intends to get a ministerial resolution passed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The resolution, he said, was aimed at those elements who were silent on the issue of Kashmir despite knowing the ground reality. Also, he said, the meeting would discuss the humanitarian aspect of the situation in Afghanistan.”

He mentioned his telephonic conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General on Monday about the Indian missile fired towards Pakistan, where concern was expressed on the situation.

The foreign minister urged India to provide information regarding the specification, route, and trajectory of the missile. He pointed out why India remained silent until Pakistan demanded an answer, adding that the aftermath of the missile could trigger a war between two nuclear-armed countries.

He termed India’s investigation on the matter ‘insufficient’, and mentioned that China had also raised the issue and called for an investigation. “We reject India’s response because of being insufficient,” he said.

The foreign minister mentioned India's involvement in sabotaging the efforts of holding OIC-CFM and added that the diplomats at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were making efforts to "subvert and sabotage" the event.

FM Qureshi said Washington was aware that there were negotiations in progress between Pakistan and India. He said the international community and the United States could play a role in that regard to ensure peace and stability in the region.