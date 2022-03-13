Three names sent to CM for Sindh HEC chairman post

KARACHI: A summary of three names for the new chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commission in place of Dr Asim Hussain has been sent to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.
The names of Dr Pirzada Qasim, former principal secretary to Sindh Governor and former vice chancellor of Liaquat Medical University Dr Nowshad A. Sheikh and chairman of Charter Inspection Committee and former vice chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Dr Tariq Rafi.
