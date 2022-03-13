 
Sunday March 13, 2022
Peshawar

50kg bomb defused

By Bureau report
March 13, 2022

PESHAWAR: District Police Bannu and Bomb Disposal Unit defused a 50kg bomb in Talgai area, police said on Saturday.The police, on a tip-off, checked a suspected sack and informed the BDU.The BDU team reached the place and defused the bomb safely.

