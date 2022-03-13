Gold unchanged at Rs130,750/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market stood the same at Rs130,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also remained unchanged at Rs112,097.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,988 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unmoved at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs6,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.