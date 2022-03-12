 
close
Saturday March 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Libya armed groups step back after escalation

By AFP
March 12, 2022

TRIPOLI: Libya’s parliament-appointed prime minister said on Friday that armed groups backing him had withdrawn from positions around Tripoli, after the UN warned of a new escalation in the divided country. Libya has had rival administrations since the eastern-based assembly swore in a prime minister earlier this month in a challenge to interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

Comments