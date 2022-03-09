Pakistan Blind Team whitewash SA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Team whitewashed South Africa Blind Cricket team after an easy victory in the third and last T-20 International by 163 runs at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Tuesday. Host side had already won the three-match ODI series with 3-0.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Team won the toss and decided to bat first. The Veteran Muhammad Akram who has been playing his last T-20 Int’l match opened the innings with Badar Munir for Pakistan and both openers got retired out after scoring Fifties.

Pakistan scored massive 314 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Badar Munir scored 62 off 22 Balls while Muhammad Akram made 51 off 24 Balls. The target of 315 runs was too hard for South Africa and they made only 151 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.