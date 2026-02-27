Google, OpenAI employees call for military AI restrictions as Anthropic rejects Pentagon offer

Google and OpenAI staff have come forward in solidarity with Anthropic, calling for greater military AI restrictions in a recent move.

More than 200 employees have signed an open letter, stating their desire to put AI safety guardrails in place to avoid the unethical use of artificial intelligence.

The move will compel Google and OpenAI to join Anthropic in drawing a line and holding firm on its safety principles despite immense pressure from the Pentagon.

“The Pentagon is negotiating with Google and OpenAI to try to get them to agree to what Anthropic has refused. They're trying to divide each company with fear that the other will give in. That strategy only works if none of us know where the others stand,” the letter read.

The staff also urged Google and OpenAI leadership to "put aside their differences and stand together" against the military AI expansion.

The push to impose limits came after Pentagon’s demands to drop guardrails from Anthropic Claude, allowing it to manage autonomous weapons and mass domestic surveillance of American citizens.

In the case of rejecting the deal, Anthropic could risk losing a $200 million defense contract and face “supply chain risk,” with a possibility of blacklisting.

Despite threats, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei rejected the Pentagon offer, stating “Pentagon’s threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request.”

“Our strong preference is to continue to serve the Department and our warfighters – with our two requested safeguards in place. We remain ready to continue our work to support the national security of the United States,” he said.