Wyatt Russell's surprising relationship with Kurt Russell comes to light

Wyatt Russell has an extremely close relationship with Kurt Russell but many fans still do not know about it.

The 39-year-old American actor is working alongside the 74-year-old American actor in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

During a fan Q&A event for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a fan confessed that they did not know about his relationship with Kurt, writing, “Man… that dude that plays the younger version of Kurt Russell’s character in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is doing a pretty cool Kurt Russell impersonation.”

Wyatt continued to read fans’ reactions but what made The Christmas Chronicles star burst into laughter was the word “impersonation.”

As he moved forward, he shared another comment that read, “My face when I found out it was actually his son,” with a GIF of Pikachu’s shocked expression.

When some people found out about the connection between the Thunderbolts* star and Kurt, they were like, “Oh wow, you’re actually his son.”

“You just assume that after 17 years of being in the public eye that most people would know,” he noted.

Taking part in the discussion, Kurt admitted that it was the first time he had come across such a comment.

It is pertinent to mention that Wyatt is playing the younger version of his dad’s character, Lee Shaw, in the American monster television series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The season two of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set to release on Apple TV on February 27.