Sunday March 06, 2022
March 06, 2022

As soon as one pays the PTCL bill online, an acknowledgement is sent through an SMS. Isn’t it possible for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to do the same?

Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh

Lahore

