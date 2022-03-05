EU envoys statements on Ukraine against diplomatic norms: Pakistan

Asim Iftikhar says India is involved in subversive activities and terrorism in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday expressed concern over press releases issued by ambassadors of the European Union and other countries about the Ukraine situation and said it was against diplomatic norms.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the harsh stance against Pakistan was not appropriate. “The embassies of European countries should have avoided the inappropriate reaction. This attitude is unacceptable and Pakistan has conveyed its concern to the embassies,” he added. He said Pakistan wanted balanced and broad-based relations with all countries including the United States and the European Union. To a question, he said Pakistan pursued a clear-minded and well-thought-out foreign policy. Responding to another question, he said Pakistan also wanted cordial relations with its neighbours including India. “It is India’s hostile behaviour that has brought us to a situation where talks have been suspended. India is also involved in gross human rights violations in IIOJ&K. The acts are serious violations which are impeding normalisation of ties with India,” he added.

Asim Iftikhar said India was also involved in subversive activities and terrorism in Pakistan. He said the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav had exposed India’s terrorist activities in Pakistan and the region. “Pakistan is committed to confronting this policy of India which is employing terrorism as an instrument of state policy and we are determined to fight it till the very end.”

To a question, the spokesperson said the Pakistan Mission in Ukraine was working round the clock to provide all possible assistance and cooperation to evacuate Pakistani citizens to safer places.