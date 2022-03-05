There has been an increase in the number of road accidents in Lahore. There is no check and balance and awareness about traffic rules. Some people even knowingly disregard traffic laws.
A major reason that citizens continuously disregard traffic rules is that their violation of rules goes unnoticed by the authorities. This lax attitude to rules has led to an increase in the number of accidents and injuries. The relevant authorities must ensure that traffic rules are followed properly for the protection of citizens.
Haris Abdullah
Lahore
