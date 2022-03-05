Rich tributes paid to Marsh

ISLAMABAD: Officials paid rich tributes to former Australian great Rod Marsh who breathed his last in Australia Friday morning.

“I just echo those comments about the passing of Rod Marsh as a young boy in Australia, falling in love with the sport of cricket. Rod was one of my heroes, and he also made such a contribution after his playing days as well with young players in many countries. And he also had a strong involvement with the ICC, too, with the establishment of the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. And he was the mastermind of the design of the facilities there, and young players are enjoying those facilities every day, so his legacy,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

Faisal Hasnain, CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board also paid rich tribute to Rod Marsh: “I would like on my behalf and on behalf of the PCB and the people of Pakistan would like to offer my condolences to Cricket Australia and to the friends and family of Rodney Marsh, who has sadly passed away. I grew up watching players like Rodney Marsh, Dennis Lilly, Geoff Thompson, the Chappell brothers.”

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: “I would like on behalf of Cricket Australia, to offer my sincere condolences to the family. I think there’s a sad, very sad day for Australian cricket and there are a lot of people who may have made just such a positive impact on so many lives.”