Saturday March 05, 2022
EU mayors

By AFP
March 05, 2022

Warsaw: The mayors of European capitals gathered Friday in Warsaw to express their support for Ukraine and willingness to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Organised by Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and his Paris counterpart Anne Hidalgo, they confirmed their backing for EU measures, including humanitarian and military support to Kyiv, Hidalgo said.

