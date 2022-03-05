Warsaw: The mayors of European capitals gathered Friday in Warsaw to express their support for Ukraine and willingness to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Organised by Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and his Paris counterpart Anne Hidalgo, they confirmed their backing for EU measures, including humanitarian and military support to Kyiv, Hidalgo said.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Friday announced it would suspend court services for a month as the city recorded more than...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Friday that "a possible deal" on a new Iranian nuclear accord is close but...
STOCKHOLM: A court in Sweden on Friday sentenced a mother to six years in jail for allowing her son to fight for the...
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday he was ready to travel to Vienna if a deal is reached to revive the...
Bangkok: A Thai man was sentenced to two years in jail on Friday for violating the country’s tough royal defamation...
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted of planting...
