Gang involved in violent robberies busted

PESHAWAR: The police in two different actions busted the gang involved in violent robberies in the provincial capital, officials said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Haroonur Rashid told a press conference that three members of the gang have been arrested.

The official said one Usman was arrested during an action by a police party headed by Inspector Taimoor Saleem in Bhanamari. The official said the accused was involved in at least 11 incidents of robberies, including Rs10 million robbery in Risalpur, as well as firing on a resident of Karak.

The SSP said two other robbers, Amir and Waqar, were arrested after an encounter with a police party led by Inspector Zafar Khan in Pishtakhara.

The official said the robbers used to rob people in police uniforms. Snatched vehicle and police uniforms were also recovered from the gang. The SSP awarded certificate and cash rewards to the officials of the two police stations for busting the gang.