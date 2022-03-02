Moosavi hails president’s steps for resolving Shia community issues

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-i-Millat-i-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi welcomed the notice taken by President Arif Alvi of the demands of Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) and issuing orders to all related ministries and provinces for resolving issues of Shia community.

He made it clear that Pakistan can be further strengthened, become stable and invincible only by ensuring due rights of all schools of Islamic thought, provinces and nationalities. He said they adopted the path of protest owing to repeated violations of their rights and emphasised that they would wait for practical steps for addressing their issues.

Moosavi expressed these views Tuesday while addressing a Mehfil-e-Milad on the auspicious occasion of Eid Ba’asat-e-Rasool (SAW). He also announced to observe ‘Youm Safar-e-Shahadat’ today (Wednesday) Rajab 28 in remembrance of the departure of Imam Hussain (AS) from Madina. He hoped that they would not be forced to take any further step. He added the followers of Hussainiyyat across the country shattered the culture of vandalism and users of abusive language by staging peaceful protests throughout the country.