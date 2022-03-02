SSRL vows to foster CSR in Thar

KARACHI: Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL) plans to carry out major projects at the progress and well-being of local population of Thar, SSRL CEO Li Jigen said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 14th Annual International CSR Summit and Awards 2022, the CEO said his company was aware of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and would make efforts to fulfill them.

“On the sidelines of the mega project we are carrying out a series of steps that will benefit the local population of Thar,” he said.

SSRL is a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, which is working on a coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar coalfield that is a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) priority implementation project. It includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station.

SSRL received four awards in categories of green energy, education and scholarship, women empowerment, and community and welfare in the awards ceremony, where state minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and federal Railways minister Azam Khan Swati were also present.