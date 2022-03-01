Pakistan Post, PSCA sign agreement for e-challan

LAHORE:Pakistan Post and Punjab Safe City Authority signed an agreement for the doorstep delivery of e-challans under G to G arrangement Monday at the office of Postmaster General Punjab. Postmaster General Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza and DIG Safe City Authority Muhammad Kamran signed the agreement. Punjab Safe City Authority will generate the challans of the violations caught on the Safe City cameras on the addresses of the violators through integrated software of Excise Department which will be delivered through Pakistan Post. Pakistan Post has formed a special cell for booking, sorting dispatch and monitoring of this project with dedicated staff and equipment who will work round the clock on this project. Pakistan Post will not only deliver these challans in the urban but also rural areas of Pakistan and will provide a special report of reasons in case of non-delivery. This project will not only improve the traffic system but will also result in revenues worth Rs50 million for Pakistan Post.

The PMG said the Federal Cabinet decision was being pursed and implemented in letter and spirit. PSCA, Excise Dept and PPOD software is being integrated and e-challan will be generated against each defaulter’s number plate. Special staff, computer systems and hardware have been provided. We will work in three shifts in working days. Special Cell had been created.