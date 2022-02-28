Ukraine forms ‘international brigade’

Kyiv: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged foreigners to head to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to sign up for an "international brigade" of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces. "All foreigners wishing to join the resistance against the Russian occupiers and protect global security are invited by the Ukrainian leadership to come to our state and join the ranks of the territorial defence forces," Zelensky said in a statement.
Sydney: Flooding on Australia’s east coast claimed another life overnight, bringing the death toll from the extreme...
Nicosia: In the breakaway statelet of northern Cyprus, people are grappling with a perfect economic storm -- spiking...
Paris: French ballet guru Laurent Hilaire has resigned from his position as director of the Stanislavski Theatre...
Seoul: North Korea fired a ballistic missile Sunday, Seoul said, resuming a weapons-testing blitz after a month-long...
Kuala LumpuR: Eighteen people missing at sea near the Malaysian holiday island of Langkawi were rescued, officials...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to fighting in Ukraine on the fourth day of a Russian invasion...
