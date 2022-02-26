Islamabad Eat Festival at F-9 Park

Islamabad: The food lovers would be welcomed to enjoy variety of international culinary delights from Saturday in a two-day Islamabad Eat Festival organised in F-9 Park.
The event, 7th in the series, has been arrayed by CKO Events Architecture and will kick off at 12 noon and conclude at 11 p.m on both days.
Head of Public Relations East River, Mohsin Ahmed said while talking to APP, "Many debutants and start-ups will be exclusively coming to the festival".
This food fest is a register to attend function and is set to feature a wide variety of delicacies and cuisines including Middle Eastern, Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Mexican, South Indian, and many others. “We received over hundreds of applications, from which we have shortlisted around 60 for the stalls,” Mohsin added further.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Model College for Boys , H-9, has elected new office-bearers of its management committee for...
Rawalpindi : Stoves run out of gas even February is about to end, over 80 per cent consumers are facing zero gas...
Rawalpindi : The Bani Police have arrested 11 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs16,300 and 11 mobile phones from...
Islamabad: Indonesian ambassador Adam M. Tugio visited Iqra University Islamabad Campus to have an interactive...
Islamabad : European Union representatives, key stakeholders, and government officials came together at the final...
Rawalpindi : A three days training workshop on capacity building of newly inducted faculty members ended at Pir Mehr...
Comments