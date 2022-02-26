Urs of Kaka Sahib concludes in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The 380th Urs of Syed Kasteer Gul, known as Kaka Sahib, concluded at Ziarat Kaka Sahib here on Friday.

Spiritual head of Kakakhel tribe Barrister Mian Jamal Shah, former minister Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel, Mian Shoaib Badshah, Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani and a large number of devotees of Kaka Sahib participated in the Urs.

Earthen lamps were lit in and around the shrine to pay tribute to the Sufi saint.

The caretakers of the shrine hoisted the flag of the shrine and changed the traditional shawl on the shrine of the saint.

Kaka Sahib was a saint who spread the message of Islam in the subcontinent. He has many devotees who visit his shrine in large numbers to pay homage to him for preaching love and humanity.