PMEX extends trading time

KARACHI: Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) has extended its trading to 22 hours, up from the existing 21 hours, a statement said on Wednesday.
According to PMEX, the extension will take the exchange one step closer to offering round-the-clock trading facility, allowing its customers to trade at their own convenience.
Commenting on the develoment, Ejaz Ali Shah, managing director at PMEX said they believe in providing seamless trading experience to the customers, adding that offering 22 hours futures market was a step in that direction.
Shah said it would result in bridging remaining timing gap and keeping their customers connected to the global markets.
