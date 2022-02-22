Seraiki Lok Sanjah gathering

LAHORE: Seraiki Lok Sanjh organised its annual gathering on Mother Tongue Day and held its first convention since 1990 here on Monday. The group was founded in 1985 as part of the Seraiki nationalist and cultural movement and was revived in 2015 to respond to changing political and cultural situation. Akram Mirani was elected president and Safdar Klasra general-secretary at the convention. The first session on Maa Boli or mother tongue brought together Sindhi, Pushtun and Seraiki intellectuals.