JI holds sit-in against inflation

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) staged a sit-in here on Sunday against inflation, unemployment and "bad" governance of the PTI government.

The sit-in at Minar-e-Pakistan was led by JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem. Addressing the sit-in, Amirul Azeem condemned the PTI government for inflation and taxes saying the massive increase in prices of petroleum, electricity, gas and food items have pushed a large number of people to starvation and mass suicides.

He said real change in the country would only come by enforcing Islamic system and awarding strict punishments to the ruling elite comprising "organised thieves and dacoits."

In 70 years, he said, the country was under foreign debts of Rs25,000 billion which rose to Rs50,000 billion under PTI regime. He said PTI increased the prices of Atta from Rs35 to Rs90, ghee from Rs145 to Rs450, electricity unit from Rs8 to Rs 30, and petrol from Rs85 to Rs160. Amir-ul-Azeem said JI would continue its struggle for abolition of usury and implementation of Islamic teachings in the country.