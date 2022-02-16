Govt’s failed policies have destroyed economy: Fazl

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the country is passing through a very critical juncture due to the failed policies of the incumbent government. He said those who were claiming to strengthen the national economy have destroyed it.

The allies should move forward for the betterment of the nation or history will not forgive them, Fazl said this during his meeting with Awami Raaj Party (ARP) chief Jamshed Dasti at his residence here on Tuesday.

Both the leaders discussed the country's political situation. Fazl also appreciated the struggle of Jamshed Dasti for the rights of the people. He said not only the prices of basic commodities but also electricity, gas and petrol have gone up and the people are facing starvation but the rulers do not care about it.

The law and order situation is also very poor, he said. The Maulana said the opposition will bring a no-trust motion against the government to save the people from starvation. He said the government is continuously telling lies and playing the role of a silent spectator, adding it is time for the people to come out against the corrupt rulers.

ARP chief Jamshed Dasti said his party was standing firm against the "corrupt government" and will participate in the PDM march to save the lives of 220 million people, adding the PDM's struggle against hike in prices of electricity and gas was commendable.