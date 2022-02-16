Pink-ball Test on menu for India series against SL

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday revised the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, bringing the Twenty20 internationals forward to precede the two Tests, the country’s cricket board said.

The change in itinerary was reportedly at the visitors’ request to simplify their transfer from their current short-format series in Australia, which ends on Sunday.

White-ball skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to lead India in the T20 matches, while a Test skipper is yet to be announced after Virat Kohli’s resignation last month.

The first of three T20 matches will be played in Lucknow on February 24 followed by two games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.