Durrani refutes reports of Fazl-Tareen meeting

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani on Monday refuted the reports of a meeting between PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.
Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, he said they did not contact Jahangir Khan Tareen for now, adding the PDM committee, to be formed tomorrow, would contact him.
RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday foiled a suicide attack by a terrorist in Dossali, North Waziristan district....
DOHA: Gulf envoys stressed Monday that women must be able to work and go to school, in talks with the Taliban foreign...
LAHORE: Chaotic Islamabad United sneaked to a sensational one-run victory over Karachi Kings in the 21st match of the...
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has taken strong exception to the remarks of Prime Minister Imran...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has encouraged the abolition of the existing system of pensions for...
Opposition leadership is hopeful that MQM-P and PML-Q would side with them at the right time
