Durrani refutes reports of Fazl-Tareen meeting

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had reportedly met disgruntuled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen recently to seek support against the government. -File photo

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani on Monday refuted the reports of a meeting between PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, he said they did not contact Jahangir Khan Tareen for now, adding the PDM committee, to be formed tomorrow, would contact him.