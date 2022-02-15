Opposition wants to survive through long marches: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here Monday that private sector was scaling up services after the introduction of the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card in Punjab.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a laboratory and diagnostic services at Jail Road, the minister said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, private sector was being promoted. CEO of the lab apprised the minister of level of facilities at the lab.

The minister said, "We are seeing expansion in private sector following the roll out of the Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat Card. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been striving to promote private sector. During the pandemic, we increased our BSL 3 labs from one to 25. Now over 30,000 COVID-19 tests are being performed on daily basis. Through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards, we have added 64,000 beds. Our private sector is making contribution to patients’ treatment. Punjab is leading the country in gene sequencing. These efforts by public and public sector for public welfare are a welcome development," she added.

Responding to queries of journalists, the minister said that eight mother and child hospitals were being set up. She said super specialty units were being set up at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital. She said Pakistan was a signatory to Sustainable Development Goals. She said Opposition had a right to survive and they wanted to survive through long marches and no confidence movements. She said protest within limits of law was part of democratic rights. She added that PTI government was trying to bring improvement in the life of common man.