‘SNGPL working on renewable energy sources’

Islamabad:Syma Nadeem, Parliamentary Secretary and Convener of SDG-7, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, has said that a bill regarding a comprehensive renewable energy policy will soon be tabled in the National Assembly.

Syma was addressing a webinar on “Role of women in energy and climate talks of Pakistan’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute. Syma said that Pakistan is well aware of the value of shifting to renewable energy resources according to the standards set by the United Nations, and the government is using solar, wind, and hydroelectric sources to meet the country’s agricultural and domestic needs. Moreover, she added, the growing demand for electricity greatly emphasises upon us to shift to renewable energy by 30 per cent till the year 2030.

Roohi Raees Khan, Chairperson, Board of Directors, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, was of the view that the country needs energy, food, social and national security. On the energy front, we need a well-defined and coherent policy, which is, unfortunately, missing now. Women are not taken on board in many policy circles, she complained.

Gas reserves in Pakistan are depleting and no further exploration has taken place, and that is why we have been importing energy at a very high cost that the exchequer does not allow due to low foreign reserves. She observed that SNGPL is itself looking for green energy and seeking alternatives like solar and biogas. She lamented that people do not know much about the conservation of energy.

She said that gas worth Rs6 billion could be saved by adopting a proper strategy and overcoming line losses adding that by the end of 2022, we will be able to counter gas leakages after the system is digitised. She revealed SNGPL is also considering producing gas from bio-mass fuel as an alternative source.

Hira Wajahat, National Lead of Climate Launchpad, said that traditionally careers in these fields are male-dominated, however since 2017 women have been working in many strategic positions, which shows the old mindset is changing. Young people are much more enthusiastic about this change where the female co-founder pitch in the new startups, she said adding that in technology and entrepreneurship, almost 50 % programmes are led by women.

In response to a question, she said that in any field and department, women should be given some extra levies, equal representation, and a safe working environment. She stressed that taxes on technology transfer should not hurt our effort to put the country on the track of renewable energy.

Nameerah Hameed, Founder of Women in Energy, Pakistan, said that now there is 32 per cent of women serving in the energy sector. Younger female graduates have been entering and opting for careers in the fields of renewable energy. Regarding barriers before women in these fields, she said, perception of gender roles is a major barrier in their way.

Maha Kamal, Co-Chair of Women in Energy, was of the view that the gender gap is found in all the fields and the energy sector is no exception. She added that the bargaining power and the decision-making power of women make them fit for these fields. However, what is important to make a level playing field at the policy level, board members, and leadership level is again linked to the overall gender equality gap issue. Criticising the new tax on solar panels, she said it will tarnish our progress on climate-related Sustainable Development Goals. She called upon the government to be mindful of the risks of such measures.