Kamyab Pakistan programme to be launched in Sindh: Dar

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said after the success of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), the federal government will launch ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’ to provide interest-free loans from Rs 1 lac to 5 lac to the youth.

“The KJP will prove a milestone in sustainable economic development of the country besides provision of enormous employment opportunities to the youth,” Dar said while addressing a joint press conference, along with the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, at the assembly building on Sunday.

“The entire world is facing the issue of ballooning inflation and rising prices of essential commodities due to the Covid-19 pandemic and enhancing income resources, engagement of youth in economic activities and promoting entrepreneurship were only viable options to deal with the situation,” he said.

He said Rs 5 billion had been disbursed to youth of Sindh under the KJP and thousands of young entrepreneurs have started business in the province and become a source of employment for others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his team to ensure maximum relief to the masses, particularly by providing financial opportunities to the youth which could serve as the growth engine for the country, he said, adding, “PM Khan further directed that youth of Sindh should not be left alone.”

Efforts were underway to ensure disbursement of Rs6 billion more under the KJP to the youth of Sindh in the current year, Dar said and urged the youth of Sindh to take benefit of the programme. “I will visit different districts of Sindh to meet youth and impart awareness about the KJP projects to them,” he said.

He said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and MNA Aftab Siddiqui played a significant role for the relief and rehabilitation of the Cooperative Market in Karachi, where 500 shops had turned to ashes in an incident of fire and now the market has been restored on self-help basis due to efforts of MNA Aftab Siddiqui.

The traders affected by the fire were in need of assistance and the federal government would extend financial assistance through the KJP to alleviate their difficulties, Dar assured.

The employment opportunities in Sindh were also created through skill development scholarships while 11,000 households took benefit in the third phase of the programme, he said, adding, “The youth of Sindh was given significant representation in the sports programme as well.”

Speaking on the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said PM Imran Khan-led federal government’s programmes were also benefiting people of Sindh who were neglected and deprived of all rights and facilities by the Sindh government as the PPP government only believed in corruption and nepotism. He said that the KJP will extend its outreach to every district of Sindh.