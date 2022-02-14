Shadab breaks record

LAHORE: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan is having a memorable season of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) both with the bat and ball.

The 23-year-old already has already bagged 17 wickets in six games and has scored 198 runs. On Saturday, Shadab bagged one more accolade to his name as he overtook Quetta Gladiators’ Mohammad Nawaz to become the leading wicket-taker among spinners in HBL PSL.

It was his 62nd wicket in the tournament’s history when he got the scalp of James Vince to surpass M.Nawaz record. In that match against Quetta Gladiators, he was returned with splendid figures of 3/25 in four overs .

He now begged 63 wickets in 58 games in PSL, playing for Islamabad United. Overall, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history while his teammate Hasan Ali stands at second with 78 wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Wahab Riaz holds the top spot with 96 wickets.

Shadab, after taking three wickets in yesterday’s match against Quetta Gladiators, became the only spinner to claim more than 15+ wickets in a single edition of HBL PSL. Before him, Karachi Kings’ left-arm spinner Umar Khan bagged 15 wickets in 2019.