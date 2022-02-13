Rights activists condole death of labour leader Shaikh Majeed

Various labour and civil society activists have condoled the death of Shaikh Majeed, a trade unionist associated with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and former leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, who passed away on Wednesday after a protracted illness at the age of 73.
Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Co-Chair Asad Iqbal Butt, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research Executive Director Karamat Ali, National Trade Union Federation Secretary General Nasir Mansoor, fishermen leader Saeed Baloch, Zehra Khan of the Home-based Women Workers Federation, and other civil society leaders in their statement paid tributes to Majeed for his struggle for the rights of labourers and marginalised communities.
A large number of rights and labour activists, PIA workers and others attended Majeed’s funeral.
