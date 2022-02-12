PTI to field strong candidates in LG polls: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI would field good and strong candidates in the LG elections and the board would decide about the candidates.

A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the commissioner’s office in Rawalpindi. Ministers and assembly members of the Rawalpindi Division presented suggestions about public welfare schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM highlighted that so much work had been done in Punjab that it would take a long time to explain. The government has presented a record budget in the provincial history and Punjab has set a record by utilising a 54 percent development budget. We would not be left behind and a record development budget would be presented next year again, he added. Every mega project of each district is known to me as I am personally monitoring the development process, he remarked. The process of meeting with the public representatives at the divisional level was being resumed, he said and appreciated that the public representatives of Rawalpindi have always extended unconditional support. Giving the details, he said that 23 new hospitals had been built while 158 hospitals had been upgraded. Five new dams were being constructed having more capacity than 58 dams built in the past. The Jalalpur Irrigation Project would promote the green revolution, he said and added that roads infrastructure was being improved in Murree. A safe city project will also be introduced he confirmed.

The CM asserted that the government cares for all and it would also issue labour cards and farmer cards. Alongside the first phase of providing 130,000 jobs across the province has already started, he remarked.

Rawalpindi Commissioner briefed that 3,631 ongoing and new development projects would be completed at a cost of Rs207 billion in the Rawalpindi division. It includes 765 ADP 851 CDP 22 RAP and 1993 SAP schemes. Rawalpindi Ring Road Project would resolve the traffic problems while the Lai Expressway and flood channel projects would be completed at a cost of Rs30.30 billion. Alongside new universities would be set up in Attock and Chakwal.

Three parking cum commercial plazas would also be built in Rawalpindi, he added. RPO Rawalpindi said that a new sub-division has been set up in Murree while two police stations would also be activated soon.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan Malik Anwar Raja Rashid Hafeez Yasir Humayun Yawar Bukhari MNAs and MPAs and women parliamentarians attended the meeting.

SAPM: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan and Vice-Chairman of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Dr Shahid Mahmood calledon Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government had formulated a comprehensive policy for resolving the issues of overseas Pakistanis as their services for strengthening the national economy were valuable.

The chief minister appreciated the services of Makhdoom Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan for solving the expats problems. He issued necessary guidelines to Dr Shahid Mahmood for solving the problems of expatriates on a priority basis as Pakistanis living abroad were a national asset.

The PTI-led government has given expats the right to vote while past rulers deceived them with hollow slogans, he maintained and regretted that the opposition had shown its usual political duality by opposing this democratic right.The chief minister assured that the Punjab government would ensure the protection of the rights and properties of expatriates at all costs.