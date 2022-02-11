Policing problems

The Sindh police has made great sacrifices while fighting terrorism. Over 2000 personnel have been martyred in the line of duty, while at least 38 lost their lives trying to enforce Covid-19 SOPs. Despite all their efforts and hard work, the police are underpaid.

Are they not performing their duties and serving the nation? Everyone knows that inflation is at a record high. Without fair increases in salaries, how are they to manage? Indeed, all police personnel of Pakistan deserve equal rights to get uniforms, incentives, salaries, and allowances. The Sindh government must ensure that all police officials are given their fair due.

Naeemullah Chandio

Sukkur