Friday February 11, 2022
Eve of destruction

February 11, 2022

It is unfortunate that leaders of all major political parties are playing zero-sum games when the country is facing serious internal security issues.

Since none of the political parties is expected to win a clear majority, there will be more political instability in the country. For the sake of a stable Pakistan, politicians should focus on helping address the problems of the poor people of this country instead of vying for power.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

