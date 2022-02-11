Eve of destruction

It is unfortunate that leaders of all major political parties are playing zero-sum games when the country is facing serious internal security issues.
Since none of the political parties is expected to win a clear majority, there will be more political instability in the country. For the sake of a stable Pakistan, politicians should focus on helping address the problems of the poor people of this country instead of vying for power.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
This refers to the editorial ‘Exit Vawda’ . It has discussed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to...
It was shocking to find out that a pregnant woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a nail hammered in her skull at the...
Increasing population and climate change greatly affect the country’s depleting resources. Climate changes cause...
There are grievances and bad blood among different factions of our society which have greatly polarised people....
It is stunning to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan has distributed certificates to ministers in recognition of...
It is disappointing to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan, after three and half years in office, has not yet realised...
Comments