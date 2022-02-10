Noor Mukadam was killed by someone else: Zahir

ISLAMABAD: Noor Mukadam murder case took a new turn on Wednesday as the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer retracted his previous statement.

In his new statement, Zahir Jaffer said that Noor Mukadam had been killed by someone else at his residence. Jaffer’s lawyer apprised the court that Noor Mukadam and Zahir Jaffer had not been in contact for six months before her murder at his residence, local media reported.

The lawyer added that Noor Mukadam arrived at Zahir Jaffer’s residence on her own on July 18 and she was not abducted by his client. He continued that Mukadam and Jaffer’s relationship was consensual that led to a positive DNA report.

Jaffer’s lawyer said that his client’s fingerprints were not detected on the murder weapon, whereas, the recovered pistol was a licenced one but the case was filed by collusion of police and plaintiff.

Through his counsel, Jaffer said in his statement that police did not follow the legal SOPs while acquiring his fingerprints on the pistols, whereas, no DVR had existed on the crime scene in accordance with the evidence of the prosecution.

Jaffer further said that the IMEI number of Mukadam’s mobile phone was different from the forensic lab report, whereas, his own mobile phone was not recovered by police as it was already in possession of the investigation officer.

Jaffer blamed police for searching his residence on July 20 and misusing his fingerprints to maliciously show his involvement in the murder case. He also complained that he was trapped in the audio-video scrutiny process.

According to his lawyer, Noor Mukadam had asked his client to organise a drug party on July 18 which was rejected by Jaffer but she brought narcotics with her on the night of her murder. He added that Noor Mukadam had forcedly arranged a drug party and invited her friends.

Zahir Jaffer further said that he had bought a ticket to depart for the United States (US) on July 19. Noor Mukadam was also willing to move to the US and she asked her friends to give her money for the ticket.

The prime suspect said that he was under the influence of drugs after the party and later he found himself tied inside his home before the arrival of police officials and some plain-clothes men.

His lawyer added that he came to know about the murder of Noor Mukadam from police as she was killed by someone who was attending the drug party.

Jaffer said that the murder incident unfortunately occurred at his residence, hence he was trapped in the case.

SSP Mustafa Tanveer had mentioned the crime scene and the presence of drug there but he was removed from his position due to some pressure, whereas, the factor drugs was removed from the investigation.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the trial in Noor Mukadam murder case is nearing its conclusion as the Islamabad session court handed over a 25-point questionnaire to the defence regarding role of Zahir Jaffer and others in the case.

The court headed by additional session judge Ata Rabbani while seeking answers from defence handed over the questionnaire.