IBA Karachi selects Amber Shamsi for director’s post

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi on Wednesday selected Amber Rahim Shamsi for the post of director of the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the institute.
The Centre for Excellence in Journalism had received 70 applications for the post of director. After scrutinising the applications, 15 candidates were called for interviews and a special committee was constituted by IBA Executive Director Dr Akbar Zaidi to uphold merit in the selection process.
The committee included senior journalist Azher Abbas, Dean of Economics and Social Sciences Dr Asma Haider and two faculty members. The committee interviewed 15 candidates and selected three female candidates, Najia Asher, Mona Khan and Amber Rahim Shamsi for the director’s post.
The three candidates were referred to a selection committee set up by the Board of Governors (BoGs) for the final selection. The selection committee finally selected Amber Rahim Shamsi as new director of the Centre for Excellence in Journalism.
